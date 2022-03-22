LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State University Police Department has responded to 22 incidents of criminal damage to property, burglaries and theft involving automobiles since January 8.

The Interim Deputy Chief tells KTSM that the department has noticed the most significant increase in auto burglaries.

“So basically people leaving the vehicles unlocked unsecured then crimes of opportunity somebody walking by trying the door lock, it’s open, they open it up and then they steal the items inside so that’s where we’ve seen a significant increase in auto burglaries on campus,” said Justin Dunivan the Interim deputy chief NMSU police.

Officials explain that auto burglaries are up from last year when students weren’t on campus full time but there is also an increase from the pre-pandemic numbers as well.

The NMSU Police also say a total of four vehicles have been stolen and there were two attempted thefts since January 8 which is up compared to last year. The stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

In addition, two on-campus housing burglaries recently occurred: One on March 9 and another on March 17.

“We have experienced some, but I would say that two in close proximity of time frame is concerning to me and that’s why were making sure that we have adequate staff or additional staff that is able to do this investigation,” said Dunivan.

Dunivan says the campus police is increasing recourses at highly target areas on campus.

“Making sure specifically in our housing units, I think anywhere where we have people living, students living sometimes this is the first time they’ve been away from home and we want to make sure that we are very diligent in deploying our recourses and safe guarding those students,” said Dunivan.

Officials are encouraging students and members of the community if they see something suspicious or something that’s out of place to notify campus police.

Police are also reminding students not to leave valuable items in vehicles and lock their doors.

“I don’t always lock my car when I like go places especially if I’m just like running in for a minute or just going to class. But like overnight I lock my car, but I personally haven’t been to worried, but I known some friends who have gotten stuff stolen,” Michael Yost, NMSU Junior.

Another NMSU student says she wasn’t surprised when she received the safety alert from police about recent criminal activity on campus.

“I wasn’t necessarily surprised I mean I know that people will come on campuses because they know that there’s computers or iPad in cars,” said Maya Davidson, NMSU Senior.

NMSU Senior Christopher Chan shares he thinks it’s a good thing police notified students about what’s been happening.

“I’ve had instances where I’ve had to call the police for some stuff and they’ve had a fairly fast response time. So I think them sending out the alert actually was pretty good,” said Chan.

