UPDATE: Power was restored to most buildings at the main NMSU campus at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

NMSU says afternoon classes starting at 2 p.m. or later will meet as scheduled.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The main NMSU campus is currently without power, and all classes scheduled for 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. have been canceled, including online classes, the university said in a social media post on X on Thursday, Sept. 21.

NMSU says crews are currently working to asses the situation and will provide more information here, New Mexico State University | BE BOLD. Shape the Future. (nmsu.edu).

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.