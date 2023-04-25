EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Certain graduate programs at New Mexico State University were ranked in the top 200 on the 2024 Best Graduate Schools by U.S News and World Report, according to NMSU.

NMSU says that some of the graduate programs include College of Health, College of Engineering, College of Arts and Sciences, Education and Social Transformation and other graduate programs.

Other NMSU graduate programs ranked in the top 200 include the following:

– Chemistry: 150 (tie)

– Computer Science 135 (tie)

– Earth Sciences: 131 (tie)

– Economics: 130 (tie)

– Education: 121 (tie)

– Engineering: 140 (tie)

– English: 131 (tie)

– Fine Arts: 135 (tie)

– Part-time MBA: 187

– Mathematics: 132 (tie)

– Physics: 122 (tie)

– Psychology: 162 (tie)

– Public Affairs: 170 (tie)

– Public Health: 138 (tie)

– Social Work: 94 (tie)

– Speech-Language Pathology: 170 (tie)