EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Clean Energy Resilience and Growth (NM CERG) partnership has chosen 13 tech startups to be part of their EnergySprint Clean Tech Accelerator Program, according to a New Mexico State University press release.

The program focuses on finding clean tech energy startups that would be crucial in creating a “sustainable future,” according to NMSU.

The world faces increased environmental challenges such as climate change and pollution, according to the news release announcing the program.

The startups would be essential in developing and implementing innovative solutions that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and would promote cleaner and renewable energy sources, the release added.

EnergySprint Program Manager Carlos Murguia says they are proud to have a diverse cohort of founders with different backgrounds, expertise and perspectives within the program.



The 13 startups that NM CERG has chosen are from different locations such as, Texas, New Mexico, California and Arizona. The startups all share the common goal of promoting sustainability and addressing environmental challenges.

The program adds that the startups are focused on their own “environmental challenges” such as climate tech, EV charging, geospatial software, renewable power plants, batteries, solar panels, conservation and carbon-negative energy.

The program adds that the selected startups will receive feedback, objectives-setting and mentorship from clean energy experts to help them accelerate their growth and bring their ideas to market.

NM CERG is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and housed at New Mexico State University´s Arrowhead Center.

For more information about EnergySprint contact Murguia at cmurguia@nmsu.edu or visit https://arrowheadcenter.nmsu.edu/program/sprints/energysprint/