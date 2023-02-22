LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – NM State Athletics announced its plan of refunding to men’s basketball season ticket holders for the cancelled portion of the 2022-23 season.



Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced fans may either receive a refund or use their refund amount as a credit for a future purchase. Options include the purchase of softball or baseball season tickets this spring, football tickets next fall or use the credit to offset the cost of basketball season tickets for the 2023-24 season.

Season ticket holders may receive a refund for 2022-23 men's basketball tickets. Additional details in the release linked below.



📰 | https://t.co/vo1bOqyBgz pic.twitter.com/EDIQvcCmQO — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) February 22, 2023

Season ticket holders will soon receive a letter via US Mail further explaining the options along with a form allowing them to make a selection pertaining to their refund or credit preference.



This announcement comes as a response to the decision made by New Mexico State University on Sunday, Feb. 12, stating that operations for the men’s basketball program would be suspended for the remainder of the season.