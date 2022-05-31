EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marking a milestone nearly four years in the making, New Mexico State University’s largest source of renewable energy started generating power for NMSU’s Las Cruces campus earlier this month.

‘Aggie Power’ a three-megawatt solar and battery energy storage installation is now powering NMSU’s 900-acre main campus, producing enough solar electricity to meet about a third of the university’s electrical needs.

“This is truly a cause for celebration,” NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said. “We are fortunate to have so many talented individuals who helped make this project a success. It’s because of their efforts that this project will now benefit our university and our region for many, many years to come.”

Built on a 29-acre parcel on NMSU’s Arrowhead Park, the solar installation is part of a collaboration between NMSU and El Paso Electric to advance mutual goals on renewable energy, climate change action and micro-grid development.

Under the agreements, EPE will operate Aggie Power for the next 30 years, and NMSU has agreed to buy power generated from the facility over that period.

“This is a proud moment for both NMSU and El Paso Electric. Aggie Power proves that powerful partnerships are possible and needed to optimize our natural resources, our talent, our innovation, and our region’s growth potential. Generating and delivering clean energy as well as introducing battery storage is a priority for both EPE and NMSU, and we are excited for the future and what we can do together.” EPE President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin.

Aggie Power is one of several solar power projects on NMSU’s Las Cruces and aligns with the university’s long-term commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.



NMSU has joined international efforts to become carbon neutral by 2050. The university has decreased its carbon emissions by 61 percent since 2007, according to Second Nature and the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute, which track carbon emissions of entities that have signed the Race to Zero global initiative.

For more information about Aggie Power, visit https://nmsu.link/Aggie-Power.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.