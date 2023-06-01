EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across all roadways within the state during the Memorial Day holiday.

The goal of the operation is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence, according to police.

Because of the increased volume of traffic during the holiday, NMSP increased its patrol presence on roadways throughout all state police districts on the busiest travel days of the Memorial Day weekend, specifically Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29.

The operation resulted in officers issuing over 1,500 traffic citations (100 citations were for lack of seatbelt usage) and arresting 14 drunk drivers statewide.

Officers also handled 46 crashes, with three being fatal.

Additionally, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued approximately 180 commercial vehicle citations and conducted over 200 commercial vehicle inspections.

The NMSP will continue holiday travel operations throughout the year.