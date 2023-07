SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police says a small twin engine plane has crashed in the area of La Luna Rd and West Frontage in Santa Fe. Details are limited, but police say the plane reported left engine failure to the tower before crashing into an unoccupied home.

The pilot is the only confirmed death in the crash. The public is asked to avoid the area while police and other emergency services are on scene. This is a developing story.