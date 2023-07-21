EL PASO., Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating an Alamogordo man who has been missing since July 2.

Marton Sanders, 54, is 5-feet-11 and weighs 196 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, dark gray shorts, and black shoes. Sanders has a tribal tattoo on his right shoulder and the letters “BDG” on his right hand.

He was last seen on July 2, at his residence on Park Avenue in Alamogordo. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sanders is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 9-1-1.