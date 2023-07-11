EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle along a trail near Silver City, New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police say that Joseph William Costello, 29, of Fort Bayard, New Mexico, has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in the death of Stephen Timmons.

Stephen Timmons Courtesy of NMSP

Timmons was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in the Dragon Fly Trail System off Arenas Valley Road near Silver City on June 26. He was initially reported missing.

According to a news release sent out by the New Mexico State Police, a U.S. Forest Service officer saw an individual, later identified as Costello, run a red light on June 30 on a motorized bicycle at the intersection of Fort Bayard and Highway 180, almost resulting in a serious crash.

The officer detained Costello and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespassing, according to the New Mexico State Police.

During the arrest process, Costello was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Through continued investigation, NMSP Investigations Bureau learned that several individuals had encounters with Costello in the past year and he allegedly threatened or shot at or near them in the area of the Dragon Fly Trail System.

Among the alleged incidents detailed in court documents obtained by KTSM, NM State Police say Costello confronted members of the Silver City High School cross country team. NM State Police said that after Costello became confrontational, the high school athletes ran away from him and they heard a single gunshot. This incident was not reported to law enforcement at the time.

On July 7, State Police received an analysis report from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensic Laboratory matching the casings at the crime scene and projectiles found in the autopsy to the handgun Costello had in his possession, according to the New Mexico State Police.

According court documents, NM State Police learned through a community watch social media group that a man had “exhibited aggressive paranoid behavior in Las Cruces, NM area.”

Upon further investigation, State Police learned that the man had relocated to the Fort Bayard area. Agents also learned that he had a YouTube account called “Killing The Illuminati” that was associated with the links listed by commentators on the community watch page.

The man showed his face on the videos and that helped to lead agents to identify the man as Costello.

The New Mexico State Police continues to investigate the homicide of Timmons.