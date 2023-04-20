EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle which then led to the closure of I-10 East at Vado near Anthony, New Mexico Wednesday morning, according to New Mexico State Police.

Police say the vehicle (a Nissan) had fled from law enforcement in Texas and crossed into New Mexico. An undercover Las Cruces police officer then spotted the stolen Nissan and alerted state police that it was last seen on I-10 heading eastbound.

A New Mexico State Police officer spotted the vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-10 at mile marker 153. The officer then attempted a traffic stop in which the driver “failed to yield to the officer’s emergency equipment and a pursuit was initiated,” according to State Police.

During the pursuit, officers used a “pursuit intervention technique” to stop the vehicle. A commercial vehicle then crashed into the Nissan due to the pursuit technique which caused for I-10 East at Vado to be closed for several hours, according to State Police.

The driver of the Nissan reportedly fled on foot and was then taken into custody. New Mexico State Police will not reveal his name at this time.