EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – MountainView Regional Medical Center and Three Crosses Regional Hospital are teaming up with the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) and community partners to host “Boo to the Flu” from 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, Saturday,

Oct. 28 at both hospitals.

With flu vaccine provided by DOH, both hospitals will be dispensing drive through flu shots for adults ages 18 and over, according to a press release sent by the New Mexico DOH.

“Yearly flu vaccines help everyone defend themselves against the flu virus,” said Travis Leyva, Interim Director for DOH’s Southwest Region Public Health Division. “Flu vaccines can reduce people’s chances of serious flu‐related complications.”

DOH says there is no charge for the vaccinations, but anyone with insurance should bring their insurance card, including Medicaid or Medicare with them.

At MountainView Regional Medical Center:

Adults (18) and children (six months and over) can receive drive through vaccinations at the hospital’s Medical Plaza, east of the main hospital, at 4351 E. Lohman Ave. Follow the signs and MountainView personnel for instructions.

“We are proud to be a part of the Boo to the Flu event again this year, as it aligns with our commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” said Mountain View Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Matt Conrad. “By providing free flu shots and promoting preventive measures, we are taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of flu and protect the well-being of our neighbors.”

At Three Crosses Regional Hospital:

Vaccinations are available for adults only. Three Crosses Regional Hospital is located at 2560 Samaritan Drive – just off North Main St. Signs will be posted on both sides of North Main to let you know where to turn. Once on Samaritan Drive, additional signs will clearly mark where on campus to find the drive-thru.

“This is our first year participating in Boo to the Flu, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Three Crosses Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer John Lanning. “This unique collaboration reflects our mission and commitment to putting the community first as we provide everyone every day the high-quality patient-centered care they deserve.”

Flu vaccines are updated every year, which is why the New Mexico DOH recommends yearly vaccinations for everyone six months of age and older each flu season – running from October to May – especially people in the following groups who are at high risk or live with and care for people at high risk for developing serious flu‐related complications, such as hospitalization and death: