EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Tularosa, New Mexico, woman was killed when the off-road vehicle she was driving went of the roadway and struck a road sign and telephone pole, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, March 5, along Sabinat Lane in Tularosa, which is about 12 miles north of Alamogordo in Otero County.

According to the State Police, the 2021 Polaris side-by-side vehicle being driven by Aubrey Pinson, 33, left the road and crashed. Pinson was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The State Police say that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts were not properly used.