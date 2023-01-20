Opening Tip

• NM State women’s basketball (9-10, 4-3 WAC) will look to bounce back from their overtime loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday when they play Seattle U for the second game and final game of this road trip.

• The Aggies dropped a heartbreaker in Phoenix Thursday night to GCU, 69-62, giving them their first road loss in over a month (at New Mexico, Dec. 11).

• Seattle U (1-15, 1-6 WAC) has had a rough season thus far only winning one game all year. However, that one win was a conference win on the road against UTRGV, 59-53.

• Since then, The Redhawks have dropped four straight game falling to CBU (74-62), Southern Utah (75-62), Stephen F. Austin (86-67) and CBU again (72-68).

• The Aggies are 16-9 against Seattle U all time. The two teams split the pair of matchups last season with the Aggies taking the most recent outing, 59-54.



Last Time Out

• The Aggies battled it out with the Lopes in a tight overtime battle in Phoenix Thursday night ultimately falling, 69-62.

• Five Aggies found themselves in double-figure scoring: Molly Kaiser (16), Tayelin Grays (11), Taylor Donaldson (10), Shania Harper (10) and Sylena Peterson (10).

• Shania Harper recorded a season high three steals to go with her ten points and eight rebounds.

• The Aggies forced 19 turnovers, the 17th time they have forced 15+ turnovers in a game this season and the sixth straight game where they have forced 15 or more turnovers

• The Aggies scored 23 of their points off turnovers.

• Half of the points scored tonight came in the paint (66/131)



Defense. Defense. Defense

• NM State is allowing just 59.3 points a game to their opponents this season which is the second lowest average amongst WAC schools this season.

• Nationally, the Aggies carry the 43rd highest turnover margin in the country and second highest margin in the WAC at +4.16 forcing 19.47 turnovers a contest, which is the 48th best in the nation and third in the WAC.

• Additionally, NM State ranks 39th in the nation in steals per game (10.3) and third in the WAC.



Minutes for Everybody

• There is no shortage of minutes on Jody Adams’ squad this season as ten different players are averaging 10+ minutes for the team this season.

• Soufia Inoussa leads the team in minutes averaging 30.1 per game this season. The other nine players averaging double digit minutes include Taylor Donaldson (29.9), Molly Kaiser (27.2), Fama Thaim (25.3), Sylena Peterson (22.1), Taylein Grays (20.9), Ashlee Strawbridge (21.8), Shania Harper (15.4), Ene Adams (10.9), Sabou Gueye (10.8).



Changing the Landscape

• In her first season as Head Coach, Jody Adams has jumpstarted the Aggies to their best start in conference (4-3) play since the 2018-2019 season when the team finished the year 15-1 in WAC play.

• After the season got out to a slow 3-7 start, the Aggies have shifted their narrative and have won six of their last nine games.

• Last season, the Aggies went 0-12 on the road overall and have improved that mark this season with an even four wins on the road, including winning three of their last four road games.

• With nine wins on the season, Adams has the Aggies one win away from matching their season win total from last year (10).



Scouting the Redhawks

• Seattle U (1-15, 1-6 WAC) currently sits 11th in the WAC standings and 13th in the WAC resume seeding system with -6.78 total points.

• The team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak falling to CBU (74-62), Southern Utah (75-62), Stephen F. Austin (86-67) and CBU again (72-68).

• Payton Howard leads the Redhawks in five statistical categories: Scoring (10.6), FG% (.379), Rebounds (4.3), Assists (2.6) and Steals (1.7).

• The Redhawks are scoring 58.6 points a game while allowing 73.9 points to opponents, giving them a -15.3 scoring margin. Despite being dead last in the conference for scoring defense, Seattle is ranked second in the WAC in 3 point defense holding their opponensts to under 30% on the season (.268).





Up Next

• The Aggies are back at home next Thursday (1/26) to take on Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. From there, the Aggies will have a week off before they have to hit the road again when they travel out west to Riverside, Calif. to face California Baptist (2/2) at 7 p.m.