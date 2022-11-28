EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University will host its 37th annual “Noche de Luminarias,” or “Night of Lights,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

More than 9,000 luminarias will glow throughout campus, starting from Alumni Pond to the Horseshoe, allowing students and community members to enjoy the glow of lanterns at various points on campus.



The event will include various activities. Children will be able to write letters to Santa in the Aggie Lounge in Corbett Center Student Union; cookie decorating will be in the Corbett Center’s Otero Room; and Santa and his helpers will be at the NMSU Bookstore.



In addition outside of Corbett Center, Frontier Adventures will have free trolley rides from 6 to 9 p.m., and students from Mesilla Valley Christian School will be caroling. Both the NMSU Bookstore and Corbett Center will be providing refreshments.



The luminarias were purchased through the Las Cruces High School Band as part of its annual fundraiser. “Noche de Luminarias” is sponsored by various NMSU programs such as the Student Involvement and Leadership Programs, Associated Students of NMSU, NMSU Bookstore, American Indian Programs, Residence Hall Association and Corbett Center. Additionally, Sodexo and Frontier Adventures also collaborated with NMSU for this event.



Leading up the event will be a new decorating contest between NMSU departments to bring awareness to “Noche de Luminarias.” This will allow NMSU faculty and staff to get into the festive spirit by decorating their spaces and highlighting the various celebrations that take place this time of year.



There are two decorating contests offered, door decorating or office decorating. There are no set criteria for decorating, although extra points will be given to those that promote the “Noche de Luminarias” event. All decorated spaces must be ready for judging Wednesday, Nov. 30. Interested departments can register online at Crimson Connection.



