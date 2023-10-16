EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University recently achieved national recognition by the Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine in its annual Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics issue.



The magazine’s yearly feature tracks the national advancement of Hispanics in higher education and spotlights institutions that are dedicated to meeting the educational needs of their communities, according to a news release sent out by NMSU.



NMSU was ranked 49th in bachelor’s degrees granted, 73rd in master’s degrees granted and 75th in total enrollment for four-year schools. The rankings are based on 2021-2022 information.



For more information or to explore the methodology behind the list in the Top 100 issue, visit https://www.hispanicoutlook.com/magazine-top-100.