EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement operations on Monday, Oct. 23 along Interstate 25, including in Dona Ana County.

“The enforcement operation will focus on high visibility traffic enforcement which will include stopping and issuing citations for distracted driving, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, following too closely, and any other traffic and or criminal violations observed by officers,” according to a news release.

“Making our roads safer through high visibility traffic enforcement continues to be a priority,” said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police. “While operations like this reduce traffic and criminal infractions, it also encourages voluntary compliance of traffic laws.”

The New Mexico State Police will continue to conduct operations such as this throughout the year.