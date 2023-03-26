EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened this weekend involving the Hobbs Police Department.

According to the Investigations Bureau of the New Mexico State Police, Hobbs Police were called out about a fight involving several people around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

State Police say that after the fight, one suspect fled on foot, and the other subject, later identified as Christopher Rojas, 17, of Hobbs, drove away in a car.

A Hobbs Police officer located the stolen car and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Rojas then drove toward the officer’s car and crashed into a parked vehicle, according to State Police.

As the officer exited his unit, Rojas allegedly accelerated again, towards the officer.

The officer discharged at least one round from his department-issued handgun, striking Rojas who then stopped, exited his vehicle and was taken into custody.

While under arrest and in handcuffs, Rojas fled from the officers on foot and during a brief foot pursuit, another Hobbs officer was injured.

Rojas was again taken into custody, and taken to an area hospital where he was treated for what are being called non-life threating injuries.

He was then transferred over to the New Mexico State Police. The injured officer was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Rojas was booked into the Lea County Detention Center on previous charges from prior incidents.

Charges include: shooting at or from a motor vehicle; probation violation (nationwide no bond warrant); unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19; and resisting evading or obstructing an officer

Additional charges will be filed upon further investigation and interviews, according to the State Police.

This case continues to be investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

The officers involved in the incident were not identified.