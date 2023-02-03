EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces.

The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces.

Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting “violent criminals who have outstanding absconder warrants for violent crimes and are believed to be involved in ongoing criminal activity in the Las Cruces area,” according to the release announcing the campaign.

“Proactive crime suppression efforts are a cornerstone to making our communities safer,” said Tim Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police. “By working in partnership with our local law enforcement agencies we will be better equipped to attain that goal.”