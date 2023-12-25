UPDATE: The two missing girls from Alamogordo have been found, New Mexico State Police said in an update issued about 40 minutes after their initial report about the missing girls.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police are seeking two missing girls who were last seen in Alamogordo and may be in Las Cruces with their father.

Krishna Hill, 10, and Jasmine Hill, 6, were last seen at about 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Full House childcare at 1815 N. Florida Ave. in Alamogordo. They are believed to be with their father, Christopher Hill, 45, at or near the Best Western Hotel at 1765 N. Main St. in Las Cruces.

Krishna Hill is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue GAP hoodie, blue jeans and orange Crocs.

Jasmine HIll is 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing bell bottom blue jeans, a tie-dyed shirt and purple jacket.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Krishna Hill and Jasmine Hill are asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911.