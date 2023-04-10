Meagan Connole has been missing since late March, 2023. Here is a photo provided by NM State Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 35-year-old Las Cruces woman.

Meagan Connole last contacted her family on March 24. She is described as 5-foot-6 tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blue eyes and blond hair.

She has an “I love you Dad” tattoo on her forearm and a cross tattoo on her hand. Her clothing description, method of travel and destination are not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Connole is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500, option 1, or dial 911.