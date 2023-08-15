EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police is asking for help in finding a missing man who was traveling by bus to Las Cruces.

Alberto Montes, 34, was last seen on Aug. 10 leaving Phoenix by Greyhound bus. His destination was Las Cruces.

He is described as 5-foot-9 tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of car pistons on his right rib cage, the New Mexico State Police said in their news release.

There is no description of the clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Montes is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 9-1-1.