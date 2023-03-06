EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces teenager was murdered along the interstate highway in Las Cruces, according to New Mexico State Police.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. along Interstate 25 near milepost 8. State police were called out for a male in a vehicle who had suffered an apparent gunshot sound.

State police say the community is not in danger and this appears to be an isolated incident.

State police identified the victim as Benjamin Rios Archuleta, 17. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect has not yet been identified. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2511.