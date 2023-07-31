EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman from Louisiana who was last seen on Interstate 10 near Deming.

Paige Ella Barthe, 20, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was last seen on Interstate 10 in a white 2021 Buick with a Massachusetts license plate of 2CNV65. She is traveling with Omaree Vijay Tyson, 41, of Fridley, Minnesota. They are believed to be headed toward Arizona, but their destination is not known.

Barthe is 5-foot-2, weighs 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and cheetah slippers. Tyson is 5-foot-11, and weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His clothing description is not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paige Ella Barthe is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 382-2500, or dial 9-1-1.