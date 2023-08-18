EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes, according to New Mexico State Police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau began investigating allegations of sexual abuse of three children from 2020 to 2023 in Las Cruces.

“Following an extensive investigation, including multiple forensic interviews,” agents arrested Anthony Shoemaker, 52, of Las Cruces, according to a news release sent out Friday, Aug. 18.

Shoemaker was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, and multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, State Police said in a news release. The victims range in age from 5 to 12 years old.

This investigation is ongoing. No other information was released at this time.