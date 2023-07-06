EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (CARE) operation across all roadways during the Fourth of July holiday due to an increased volume of traffic. Specifically on Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.

State police says the operation resulted in officers issuing over 3,000 traffic citations, adding that 128 citations were for lack of seat belt usage. Officers also arrested 30 drunk drivers statewide.

State police says they also investigated a total of 67 crashes, with 6 being fatal.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 293 commercial vehicle citations and conducted over 1,300 commercial vehicle inspections, according to New Mexico State Police.

“The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence.”

New Mexico State Police