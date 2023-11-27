EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police issued more than 3,000 citations and made more than than 30 DWI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday, the agency announced Monday, Nov. 27.

NMSP participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across all roadways within the state over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence,” according to a news release sent out by NMSP.

Because of the increased volume of traffic during the holiday, New Mexico State Police increased its patrol presence during this initiative on roadways throughout all State Police districts, specifically from Wednesday Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26.

The operation resulted in State Police officers issuing over 3,200 citations, with 111 citations being for lack of seat belt usage. NMSP also arrested 33 drunk drivers statewide. Officers investigated a total of 84 crashes, with three being fatal. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 95 commercial vehicle citations and conducted 526 commercial vehicle inspections.

“The safety of motorists is a top priority of the New Mexico State Police and officers will continue holiday travel operations throughout the year. We encourage the public to drive safely and obey all laws while traveling the motorways of New Mexico,” according to the news release.