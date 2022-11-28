EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police conducted a Combined Accident Reduction Effort, or C.A.R.E operation, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and issued more than 2,000 traffic citations statewide.

They also seized drugs and a firearm during one stop.

The goal was to increase motorist safety and awareness and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence.

State Police increased patrol presence across the state during the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving weekend.

The operation resulted in State Police officers issuing more 2,300 traffic citations (46 citations were for lack of seat belt usage) and arresting 17 drunk drivers statewide. Officers investigated a total of 63 crashes, with none fatal. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 196 commercial vehicle citations and conducted over 400 commercial vehicle inspections.

Officers also seized over 1,100 fentanyl pills and one firearm during a traffic stop. The estimated street value of the fentanyl seized is $11,000. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.