EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Investigations Bureau of the New Mexico State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Alamogordo, New Mexico, involving that city’s police department.

State Police agents learned that at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Alamogordo Police Department was dispatched to an area near Ridgecrest Drive for reports of a man walking around armed with a gun.

Officers arrived and identified Dominic Cruz De La O, 26, of Alamogordo, who was known to be wanted for multiple outstanding felony warrants.

When officers attempted to make contact with De La O, he fled, and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers attempted to utilize a taser but were unsuccessful, according to the New Mexico State Police.

A short time later De La O displayed a firearm, officials said. At this point in the encounter, an officer fired at least one round from their duty weapon striking De La O.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man, who was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to an El Paso hospital. His current condition is unknown. No officers were injured during this incident.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.