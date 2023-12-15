ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – With the Isleta New Mexico Bowl less than one day away, fans of both Fresno State and New Mexico State descended upon Albuquerque on Friday.

Hundreds of fans for both teams made their way to Old Town Albuquerque for a pep rally hosted by the bowl game on Friday afternoon. The pep rally featured speeches by players and coaches from both teams, as well as a battle of the bands.

Some fans travelled from as far away as Los Angeles to attend the game.

“I’ve always loved Aggie football. I drove all the way out here from L.A. It’s a hell of a moment,” said NMSU graduate Frederick Shaibani.

Added former NMSU baseball player Steve Rivera, “I think (this bowl) was made for the New Mexico Lobos, but now that the Aggies are in it, it’s time for them to represent. I know most of Las Cruces will be there and there will be a big crowd.”

The game is big enough for some NMSU football legends to make their way to Albuquerque. Former NMSU and Green Bay Packers defensive back Davon House was at the pep rally in Old Town on Friday, along with some of his former Aggies teammates.

House was inducted into the NMSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 and has seen a lot of the good and bad of the Aggies program over the years.

“This is really big, not just for the chance to win 11 games but to show the state of New Mexico that we are the football team that people need to be going to. You don’t need to be coming to Albuquerque, you need to be coming to Las Cruces,” House said.

Friday was also a big day for NMSU and Fresno State players, who got to hear NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk speak at the pregame luncheon.

Faulk spoke glowingly of the Aggies when asked about them.

“I was impressed that a team in today’s football game committed as much to the running game as they do, with the ability to throw it as well. I spent a little time with Coach Jerry Kill too, got to know him. What a character,” Faulk said with a laugh.

The lead-up to kickoff is now over. NMSU and Fresno State get underway in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.