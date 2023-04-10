EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A New Mexico man was killed in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle Friday night, April 7, near Silver City.

According to New Mexico State Police, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on NM Road 35 near mile marker 18 northeast of Silver City.

The initial investigation indicates that a Polaris Sportsman ATV, driven by Alexander Harry Yazzie, 35, of Hurley, New Mexico, was traveling along the road. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting Yazzie and his 39-year-old female passenger.

Yazzie suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to an area hospital. Her condition is not known.

Alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, and helmets were not being used, according to New Mexico State Police.

This crash continues to be under investigation by NMSP.