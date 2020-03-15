NM health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Albuquerque area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials On Sunday confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bring the state total to 17.

The people who most recently tested positive for COVID-19 are all from Bernalillo County, including a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and one man in his 40s.

Including the new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 17 positive tests for COVID-19:

​​Bernalillo County: 10

​​Sandoval County: 2

​​Santa Fe County: 3

​​Socorro County: 2

According to a news release issued Sunday, the New Mexico Department of Health said it has active investigations into each of the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Anyone who is sick is urged to stay home. Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant: