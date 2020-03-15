NM health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Albuquerque area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials On Sunday confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bring the state total to 17.
The people who most recently tested positive for COVID-19 are all from Bernalillo County, including a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and one man in his 40s.
Including the new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 17 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 10
- Sandoval County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 3
- Socorro County: 2
According to a news release issued Sunday, the New Mexico Department of Health said it has active investigations into each of the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Anyone who is sick is urged to stay home. Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant:
- People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19.
- This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing.
- While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
- New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.
- The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org.