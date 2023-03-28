EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been living in the Desert Southwest for a while, you might have a few favorite smells — like the smell of rain in the desert or wildflowers blooming after that same rain.

Well, the State of New Mexico became the first state in the Union to have an official aroma – the smell of “green chile roasting in the fall.” It’s enough to make your mouth water just thinking about it.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs a bill designating “roasting green chiles” as the official aroma of New Mexico. Photo by Miguel Paredes New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visits Las Cruces. Photo by Miguel Paredes

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 188 into law during her visit to Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 28. She signed the bill in front an audience of students at Monte Vista Elementary School.

The bill was introduced by New Mexico state Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces.

It is seen as a fun way to market the state to businesses and visitors, a nice companion to the state’s official question — red or green?

Lujan Grisham also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Creative Campus, the Las Cruces satellite campus of the New Mexico Media Academy at Arrowhead Park on the New Mexico State University campus.