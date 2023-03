EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be visiting Las Cruces Tuesday, March 28.

She will make some public remarks during a meeting of the Binational Bridges and Border Crossing Group.

She will also sign Senate Bill 188 into law, designating the smell of roasting green chiles as the official state aroma.

She will also participate in the groundbreaking for the Creative Campus, the Las Cruces satellite campus for the New Mexico Media Academy.