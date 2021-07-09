NM Department of Veterans Services Offices reopening Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning Monday, the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will be reopening its offices across the state.

Veterans must make appointments prior to visiting the offices, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are so excited to once again be able to meet our veterans and their families,” said DVS Secretary Sonya L. Smith. “I want to thank the veteran community for their patience and understanding while we offered our assistance remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Veterans and family members who are not vaccinated will need to wear face masks inside the Veteran Services offices.

