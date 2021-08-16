NM Department of Health announces end date for $100 vaccine incentive program

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health is running a second round of the $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program “Stay Ahead New Mexico” through the rest of August.



New Mexicans who are eligible are those that receive the first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or the first-and-only dose of Johnson & Johnson, between August 2 and August 31.

Only one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.

New Mexicans can also call 1-855-600-3453 for assistance with registering for the incentive.

If you need help filling out the form, press 1. Presione 9 para español.

If you need help scheduling a vaccine appointment, please press 3. A DOH agent will call you back, so please expect the call.

If you are a provider, please press 3.

In order to receive the $100 incentive, New Mexicans must register at vaccineNM.org by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

The department of health said vaccine providers are required to submit information about vaccinations to the New Mexico State Immunization Information System. When the state receives this information, it will process the incentive payments.



Payments will be distributed most quickly through email and text message. Those who provide only home addresses will receive their incentives less quickly.



The funds for this incentive come from the federal American Rescue Plan. New Mexicans under the age of 18 will not receive the incentive directly. Instead, their parents/guardians will be required to provide permission, and the incentive will be disbursed to the parent/guardian.



