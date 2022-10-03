EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico CongresswomanYvette Herrell was joined by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for a rally in Las Cruces.



“America is worth defending, and with Yvette we’re doing that,” said Cruz as he stood on stage and put his arm around Herrell while the crowd cheered at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.

The stop in Las Cruces is one of 17 stops Cruz is making on his “Take America Back” bus tour. KTSM 9 News asked Cruz why he came to Las Cruces.

“This is a battleground state. Democrats are targeting her (Herrell) because they don’t like that she’s trying to secure the border. They don’t like that she’s fighting against the out-of-control spending and debt that’s fueling inflation,” Cruz.

Herrell, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, will face Democratic challenger and former Las Cruces City Council member Gabe Vasquez on November 8.

Vasquez sent KTSM 9 News a statement regarding Cruz and Herrell’s joint rally.

“Ted Cruz and Yvette Herrell are too extreme for New Mexico — both of them have abandoned their constituents and put party politics ahead of the people they represent.” Gabe Vasquez, Candidate for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

Herrell was elected in 2020, ousting Democrat Xochitl Torres Small who held the seat prior.

Herrell’s main focus for her 2022 campaign is immigration.

“We’re the funnel right here between Arizona and Texas. And when the chief of the El Paso sector calls my office two weeks ago and says we have to talk because now we’re seeing 12 to 1,500 Venezuelans coming across the border. We don’t have the bandwidth to hold these people.”

