NM border agent dies in the line of duty, sector chief says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent died in the line of duty on Thursday night, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez announced social media.

Details about the death or the agent’s name were not immediately made available.

Chavez tweeted that the agent was assigned to the Lordsburg (N.M.) Station.

Today, the entire #ElPaso Sector mourns the loss of one of our Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Station who died while on duty last night. Our thoughts & prayers are with family, friends, and the men & women who served with him.🙏🏼💚 #HonorFirst @CBP @CBPWestTexas @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/d7GHbVqJia — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) June 12, 2020

Her tweet included the hashtag “Honor First,” and she tagged U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security.

Earlier this year, Chavez announced the death of another El Paso border agent, Alfredo Nino, 48. He worked out of the Santa Teresa (N.M.) Station. The Border Patrol later said in a statement that Nino was found unresponsive Jan. 14 at the Garza Border Patrol Forwarding Operations Base in Animas, N.M.

