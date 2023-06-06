EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico-based Nusenda Credit Union announced Tuesday, June 6 it has signed an agreement to acquire Western Heritage Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Las Cruces.



When finalized, the combined entities will have 29 branches and over 800 employees to serve

more than 260,000 members.

Nusenda currently has 23 branches from Taos to Las Cruces, and Western Heritage Bank has six branches in Las Cruces and Deming, New Mexico and El Paso. The transaction is expected to close next year and is subject to standard closing conditions as well as shareholder and regulatory agency approvals.

