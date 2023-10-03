EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez announced charges against a Las Cruces police officer on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, during a press conference.

Torrez announced Las Cruces Police Officer, Brad Lunsford was taken into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly shooting and killing Presley Eze back in August of 2022.

Lunsford is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

On Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2022, Presley Eze was at the Chevron gas station located at 2645 S. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces. The gas station attendant called 911 after witnessing Eze leave the gas station with a beer he did not pay for, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officer Lunsford was reportedly the first officer on the scene and began questioning Eze. Lunsford was unable to verify Eze’s identity which is when Lunsford and another officer “forcibly removed Eze from the vehicle in order to detain him,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Eze resisted the officers’ attempt to take him into custody and was unarmed and shirtless at the time of the incident.

A “scuffle” then ensued and Eze ended up on the ground and on top of one of the responding officers.

During the ongoing struggle, Eze placed his hand on the second officer’s taser though it was not cycled or deployed against either officer, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Lunsford then “drew his service weapon and shot Eze on the back, left side of his head at point blank range.”

The Attorney General’s Office says it consulted with the use of force experts who concluded that Lunsford’s use of deadly force was “not reasonable under the circumstances and that other, less lethal options could have been used to subdue Eze.”

This story will be updated once we learn more details.