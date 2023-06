EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Road 404 is closed in both directions from milepost 1 to 9 due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

NMDOT says the crash involved three semis and one car.

NMDOT also says the crash was reported at 9:12 a.m. and no one was injured.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, watch for emergency personal and to expect delays.