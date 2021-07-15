Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ogechika Alozie joins us on Nine on 9 to discuss COVID-19 variants, the Delta variant effects on the borderland, and the importance of vaccinations.



Alozie says if you are fully vaccinated, on average you are at lower risk of infection than those who are unvaccinated or medically compromised.

Vaccinations do not reduce your risk 100% but it does reduce infection rates by 90%, according to Dr. Alozie.

The Delta variant has not been identified in the surveillance testing in the El Paso area, as of the last report by public health authorities.

Dr. Alozie says the high rate of vaccination in the borderland is actually causing the rate of people catching the coronavirus to decrease significantly.



The Delta variant presents a host of different symptoms. Dr. Alozie suggests getting tested if you feel sick and take necessary precautions.

