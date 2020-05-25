Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – Memorial Day

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – On this Memorial Day, we take a break from the doom and gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. We take a look at the stories from across the nation that will put a smile on your face.

Stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Retired Navy Commander Ken Karr is back walking again, and his wife Elizabeth is calling it a miracle. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson reports.

BEST BAKER?: Bread. It’s not just for butter any more. And now, maybe the best thing since sliced bread is coming soon out of the oven at Bellegarde Bakery, open for curbside pickup. WGNO’s Bill Wood joins the conversation.

GIRLS ON THE RUN: We cannot run from COVID-19, but we can try to escape the negative emotions it brings. Girls on the Run inspires young runners every day, and in the pandemic, the organization set a new goal, to be “here for her” in a whole new way. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day

El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious

Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update

El Paso identifies 10 COVID-19 clusters at 120 local facilities

Attacks on Juarez police agents escalate, one dead

2 virus deaths reported in Juarez Sunday

