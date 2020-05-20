Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 20, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Michigan, a state hit hard by the coronavirus, is now facing a new threat today. Flooding.  Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways and the governor said one downtown could be “under approximately 9 feet of water” by Wednesday. WOOD’s Justin Kollar reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Coming off of a ventilator after battling COVID-19 is a success on its own, but these patients face more challenges even after being discharged from the ICU. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEATING THE VIRUS: As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises, so does the number of survivors. KETK’s Mye Owens, sat one on one with seven East Texans who battled COVID-19 and won.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VIDEO GAME BOOM: When the whole world hit pause, millions of Americans escaped to a new reality online. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020"

Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire"

El Paso hospitals reporting 'dramatic' drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hospitals reporting 'dramatic' drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Free COVID-19 testing available for children and adults without health insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free COVID-19 testing available for children and adults without health insurance"

El Paso businesses affected by travel restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso businesses affected by travel restrictions"

OSHA: 3 COVID-19 complaints about Santa Teresa meatpacking plant before infections

Thumbnail for the video titled "OSHA: 3 COVID-19 complaints about Santa Teresa meatpacking plant before infections"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz