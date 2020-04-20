Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 20, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The United States is struggling to test enough people to track and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, which President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Other stories in today’s show:

MORE PROTESTS: Amid the ongoing debate about when to reopen parts of the economy, some people came out to demonstrate their views in downtown Nashville this past weekend. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

REOPENING TEXAS: State parks around Texas reopen Monday after Gov. Greg Abbott shut them down April 7 due to COVID-19. It’s part of the governor’s plan he announced Friday to gradually reopen the state economy. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

REOPENING BEACHES: As some beaches are starting to re-open in Florida, Gulf coast leaders are beginning to discuss possibly re-opening beaches. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joins the conversation.

DISNEY HOTLINE: If you think you’ve read every bedtime story in your library amid the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve got something creative you might enjoy.

From now until April 30, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a special goodnight greeting from any of five favorite Disney characters.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.