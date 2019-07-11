Newlywed military couple loses home and all belongings from fire at East El Paso apartments

The Johnsons' shared all they have is a suit case full of clothes and some shoes, adding all they can do now is rebuild from the ground up. Which is why the couple created a GoFundMe page.

A newlywed active duty couple had to cut their honeymoon short after learning their apartment was destroyed.



“We woke up to these photos that literally had our apartment up in flames. It was just the most shocking thing we could’ve ever experienced in that moment,” Lauren Johnson told KTSM



Spc. Keenan and wife, Lauren Johnson, said they got the call while on their honeymoon from a friend who was dog sitting at the couples apartment.

“For us to lose this is really losing such a part of who we became together,” Johnson said.



As we reported, the fire happened early Saturday morning at the Shadow Ridge apartments off Viscount Boulevard. The Johnsons’ apartment along with 7 other units on the top floor of the complex were burned in the fire, and resulted in a total loss of their belongings.

“It’s not easy. We had already established our life together and we invested so much together already and it was a lot of firsts that we lost,” Johnson shared.



Johnson shared all they have is a suit case full of clothes and some shoes, adding all they can do now is rebuild from the ground up. Which is why the couple created a GoFundMe page.



“Our main priority is that we’re newly wedded. We still have so many things that we have been paying for, the wedding, I mean we’re asking for help because we don’t have the financial stability just by ourselves to start over,” Johnson explained.



The couple said they shared many special memories at the apartment complex, such as hosting their wedding reception at its clubhouse. Although they’re working to rebuild their lives, there’s still some things to be thankful for.

“At the end of the day, I still have my wife here, our dog sitter was fine. She got the dogs out okay, and it that it could’ve been a lot worse,” Spc. Johnson said.

The Johnsons GoFundMe page can be found here. Along with the GoFundMe page for another active duty family here.