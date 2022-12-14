EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s last hour of term was expiring, Governor Greg Abbott wasted no time to appoint a new D.A. of El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth County, Bill Hicks.

Though his name was expected to be announced to this position, even Hicks admitting it himself, it wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that this appointment came from the Governor’s office.

In his first interview, Hicks said he has known for “quite some time” he was being considered for this position but was not able to speak of it.

“Trust is not something that can be regained overnight; it is brought back through hard work, dedication and continued day in and day out commitment to justice,” he said, admitting that people have lost trust in the D.A.’s office since Rosales.

Hicks has over 20 years of experience, having served in the D.A. office of Jaime Esparza from 1998 until 2010 when he took the role of a judge for 243rd District Court.

“I prosecuted everything from class c misdemeanors to capital murder. I have prosecuted a death penalty case. I might be the only attorney who has death penalty experience at this point,” Hicks said.

His death penalty case experience will be the main focus when it comes to the Walmart shooting case. He says that is his number one priority, though unable to speak of it because of the gag order.

“The first goal is to put the Crusius case back on track. That’s number one,” he said, getting visibly emotional.

He said he will also be focusing on the backlog of cases and the staffing shortage in the D.A.’s office.

“Right now, there are empty places at the district attorney’s office, where there should be two attorneys in a court and there is not even a single attorney, the supervisor is meeting at that court,” he explained.

When asked about transparency, Hicks promised to have good communication with the media, delivering what he believes Yvonne Rosales didn’t.

“You are going to see a lot of press conferences, I promise I will never run from the media,” he said.

Though being appointed by a Republican Governor, Hicks is enjoying bipartisan support, also coming from a Democratic Senator Cesar Blanco.

“While we may differ in parties, I think in my conversations with Bill Hicks we have a good understanding of what his priorities will be, and I feel confident in this appointment,” Blanco said in an interview with KTSM.

“This is not a republican or a democrat thing this is about the people of El Paso,” Hicks concluded.

