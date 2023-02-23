EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History invites the community to a new and free exhibition showcasing the history of El Paso’s African American community in the decades leading up to and following desegregation.

“Still We Rise: El Paso’s Black Experience” will have a grand opening celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The exhibition will be on display through January 13, 2024.

The exhibition offers a closer look into the first documented African American individuals in El Paso. Highlighting the generations of Afro descendants who contributed to the region as they built businesses, homes, and neighborhoods during slavery, the Jim Crow era, and beyond.

“The museum is looking forward to hosting this long overdue exhibition that has been an exercise in collaboration for the past year with the black community within El Paso.” said Erica Marin, El Paso Museum of History Director.

The following activities will also be available:

10 a.m. – Black History Month Parade; the 3-mile parade starts at Montana Avenue and Pershing East Drive; ends at Mary Webb Park, located at 3401 E. Missouri