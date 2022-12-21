CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cave Springs police are investigating after a newborn baby was killed by a dog.

“On Wednesday, December 14, my office was notified by the Cave Springs Police Department that they were investigating the death of a 4-day-old baby girl. Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog.”

Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecuting attorney

Cave Springs Police Lt. Keith Lawson said that the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Springdale and then flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, but later died from her injuries. The dog has been euthanized.

Smith added that the investigation is ongoing, but he does not anticipate that it will end with any criminal charges being filed. The name of the family involved has not been released.

This story will be updated if more details become available.