EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New York City Mayor Adams visited El Paso this weekend to see the border and migrant situation firsthand.

Adams met with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and other local officials Sunday, to see how the migrant crisis has been affecting the local community and what processes they are currently following.

According to Adams’ press secretary, he also discussed how cities can “band together to call on the federal government to take the lead on tackling this crisis.”

This morning, @NYCMayor met with El Paso Mayor Leeser and other city officials to discuss how the migrant crisis has affected the local community, and how cities can band together to call on the federal government to take the lead on tackling this crisis. pic.twitter.com/MktmzoA1hg — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) January 15, 2023 Credit- Fabien Levy’s Twitter, Mayor Adams’ Press Secretary

Adams also stopped by Sacred Heart Church, where migrants continue to camp out. He also spoke with Ruben Garcia of Annunciation House, one of leading non-government organizations responding to the migrant influx.

Adams stopped by one of the migrant processing centers, the Healing Garden in El Paso and the Aug. 3rd shooting memorial located at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

According to the mayor’s public schedule, he will be making a final stop at the CBP Processing Facility and the U.S.-Mexico border, as New York City continues to see a large influx of migrants. Mayor Adams will then hold a media availability meeting discussing his trip in El Paso.

This story will be updated once we receive more information on Mayor Adams’ final stop, and once he holds the media availability meeting.